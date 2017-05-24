SCAM alert in Cullman County

The Cullman County Sheriff's Office has received several calls, reports and social media messages from citizens who are getting scam calls from people who claim to be with different government agencies all wanting the citizens to send them money because they missed jury duty or a loved one is trying to get out of jail.

The Cullman County Sheriff's Office say no one from their department, the court system or a government agency will call and ask for money to be sent over the phone or through social media.

"We want to remind folks that the Sheriff's Office, courts, or IRS, etc are not going to call you and solicit money over the phone or send the sheriff’s office out to arrest you. That’s not how it works," said Sheriff Matt Gentry.

Please warn any of your family members who are senior citizens and are a target of these type of SCAMS.

