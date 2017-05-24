SCAM alert in Cullman County

A cold front has moved through the area, but we will continue to see a few isolated afternoon showers and some locally heavy rain.More >>
Critics of President Donald Trump's budget proposal say north Alabama could come out on the wrong end of the cuts he is proposing.More >>
Decatur police are reminding their residents to lock their car doors because the number of break-ins have spiked over the past few months.More >>
Representatives from Google Fiber will make an announcement regarding its rollout in Huntsville at 9:00A.M. on Tuesday.More >>
Family members confirm a woman who was missing for two days is safe.More >>
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.More >>
A Playboy centerfold who snapped a photo of a naked 71-year-old woman in a gym locker room and posted it on social media with insults about the woman's body is expected to appear in court to resolve a criminal...More >>
The teacher and paraprofessional involved in a fight in front of students at Stone Mountain Middle School have been arrested and will be terminated by the district.More >>
The seat webbing may tear, not adequately restraining the child in a crash, according to testing by the Naitonal Highway Transportation Safety Administration.More >>
The crash had both westbound lanes blocked for about three hours while crews worked to clear wrecked vehicles and spilled fuel from the roadway.More >>
The school principal says the student and her parents signed a covenant, vowing the teen wouldn’t have sex.More >>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.More >>
President Donald Trump fulfilled a major campaign promise Tuesday, proposing a $4.1 trillion budget plan, and Lowcountry families could feel the impact.More >>
The puppy was spotted under a leaking tar storage container on the public property. According to the animal rescue group that posted about the situation on Facebook, it cried out for help, unable to move as one side of his body and his face were stuck in the substance.More >>
The Catawba County Sheriff's Office says the plants were found off Poultry Lane near Claremont.More >>
