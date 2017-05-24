Madison Co. school bus and car collide near Chase Road - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Madison Co. school bus and car collide near Chase Road

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WAFF Staff) (Source: WAFF Staff)
MADISON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

A Madison County school bus and car and collided on the train tracks near Higdon Road and Chase Road on Wednesday morning.

Officials tell us the kids are being transported from one bus to another.

The damaged bus will be towed.

No injuries were reported.  

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Pregnant teen blocked from walking at graduation

    Pregnant teen blocked from walking at graduation

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 2:45 AM EDT2017-05-24 06:45:22 GMT
    Wednesday, May 24 2017 2:45 AM EDT2017-05-24 06:45:22 GMT

    The school principal says the student and her parents signed a covenant, vowing the teen wouldn’t have sex.

    More >>

    The school principal says the student and her parents signed a covenant, vowing the teen wouldn’t have sex.

    More >>

  • Graco to recall 25,000 child car seats

    Graco to recall 25,000 child car seats

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 6:29 AM EDT2017-05-24 10:29:58 GMT
    Wednesday, May 24 2017 6:44 AM EDT2017-05-24 10:44:36 GMT

    The seat webbing may tear, not adequately restraining the child in a crash, according to testing by the Naitonal Highway Transportation Safety Administration.

    More >>

    The seat webbing may tear, not adequately restraining the child in a crash, according to testing by the Naitonal Highway Transportation Safety Administration.

    More >>

  • Parents make heartbreaking decision over son with autism

    Parents make heartbreaking decision over son with autism

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 4:29 PM EDT2017-05-23 20:29:33 GMT
    News 4 has chosen not to identify him by name or show pictures of what he currently looks like. (Credit: Wallens)News 4 has chosen not to identify him by name or show pictures of what he currently looks like. (Credit: Wallens)

    A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options. 

    More >>

    A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly