Madison Co. Water Dept to perform pump station maintenance

The Madison County Water Department will be performing pump station maintenance on Wednesday, May 24 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. affecting customers in the northwest portion of Madison County.

Water customers located on the streets below may experience temporary water outages and pressure variations during the pump maintenance.

Morning View Drive

Quarter Mountain Road

Burwell Road

Taylor Denton Lane

Deer Run Lane

Red Cedars Lane

Tomahawk Drive

Arrow Point Drive

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48