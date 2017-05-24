Madison Co. Water Dept to perform pump station maintenance - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Madison Co. Water Dept to perform pump station maintenance

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WAFF file) (Source: WAFF file)
MADISON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

The Madison County Water Department will be performing pump station maintenance on Wednesday, May 24 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. affecting customers in the northwest portion of Madison County. 

Water customers located on the streets below may experience temporary water outages and pressure variations during the pump maintenance. 

  • Morning View Drive
  • Quarter Mountain Road 
  • Burwell Road
  • Taylor Denton Lane 
  • Deer Run Lane 
  • Red Cedars Lane 
  • Tomahawk Drive
  • Arrow Point Drive 

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

