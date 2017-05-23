Decatur police: Lock your car doors; auto break-ins up

Decatur police are reminding their residents to lock their car doors because the number of break-ins have spiked over the past few months.

Thirty-nine cases of vehicle break-ins were reported in April. Police say 35 of those vehicles were unlocked. The four other vehicles had valuable items in plain view.

Police say there were 24 reported vehicle break-ins in May as of Tuesday. Twenty-three of those vehicles were unlocked. The vehicle that experienced forced entry had a purse sitting in plain view, according to police.

