Hartselle City Schools superintendent is leaving

Hartselle City Schools is looking for a new superintendent.

Vic Wilson is leaving to become the executive director of the Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools.

Our news partner, Decatur Daily, reports Wilson will officially resign next week.

The board will appoint an interim superintendent and begin a nationwide search for his replacement.

Wilson begins his new job in Montgomery on July 1.

Click here for the Decatur Daily's report.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48