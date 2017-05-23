Missing man found alive in Guntersville

Guntersville police say they found 50-year-old Jerome Moore early Wednesday morning after he was reported missing.

On Tuesday afternoon, Moore's vehicle was discovered at the Kiwanis Pier next to the lake.

Police said family members said Moore has a history of mental problems.

Police said Moore was found alive but did not provide any other details.

