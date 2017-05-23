Man with reported mental problems missing in Guntersville

Guntersville police are searching for Jerome Moore, who is approximately 50-years-old.

His vehicle was discovered at the Kiwanis Pier next to the lake on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say family members said he has a history of mental problems.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call Guntersville police.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48