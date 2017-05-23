Man with reported mental problems found alive in Guntersville

Passing rain showers will be out there into the evening hours.More >>
Critics of President Donald Trump's budget proposal say north Alabama could come out on the wrong end of the cuts he is proposing.More >>
Decatur police are reminding their residents to lock their car doors because the number of break-ins have spiked over the past few months.More >>
Representatives from Google Fiber will make an announcement regarding its rollout in Huntsville at 9:00A.M. on Tuesday.More >>
Family members confirm a woman who was missing for two days is safe.More >>
The school principal says the student and her parents signed a covenant, vowing the teen wouldn’t have sex.More >>
The seat webbing may tear, not adequately restraining the child in a crash, according to testing by the Naitonal Highway Transportation Safety Administration.More >>
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.More >>
Addiction can be hard to talk about, but one Upstate family is opening up about the battle that claimed a 22-year-old woman's life.More >>
Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith said the three will be charged with auto theft and kidnapping in Hinds County.More >>
The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.More >>
The Catawba County Sheriff's Office says the plants were found off Poultry Lane near Claremont.More >>
A Minden woman has been arrested for reportedly stealing approximately $391,000 from residents of a retirement home in Arcadia, reports the Attorney General's Department of Justice.More >>
A team of scientists says humans should store sperm beneath the moon's surface in case of an Earthbound disaster.More >>
To the casual observer, this looks like any other section of marsh. However, this spot in extreme Eastern New Orleans-- almost at the St. Tammany Parish line-- is unique.More >>
