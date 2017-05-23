Destroyed Jackson County church getting rebuilt in June

Rosalie Baptist Church will be rebuilt following the tornado in November 2017. (Source: WAFF)

A major undertaking will soon begin to reconstruct a Jackson County church damaged by a tornado in five weeks.

The Sand Mountain Baptist Association has been busy with repairs to homes ever since the tornado happened, but the big jobs are about to begin.

Baptist Association officials say they're down to just about three more repair jobs from the tornadoes that damaged the Rosalie and Ider area last November, and the trend has been the same.

"You know, repair a roof, or siding, put siding back on, you know, a window or two here or there," said Chris Guinn with the Sand Mountain Baptist Association.

Money from the governor's office was announced as coming late last week for the nearly two dozen home rebuilds for residents affected. But another big project will be getting underway in a few short weeks.

"Rosalie Baptist Church. They will start their rebuild in June, the day after Father's Day," said Guinn.

They're getting ready to pour the church's foundation with an ambitious plan to complete the entire church in just over a month.

"It's about 120 guys that will come over a five week period, and local guys can help as well," said Guinn.

Meanwhile, Long Term Recovery Committee officials say they plan to begin home constructions once the money from the governor's office is received.

Officials say we're still several months away for all of the homes to be completed.

