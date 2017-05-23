Your Health: Wine and breast cancer, children's car and water safety

There are three stories that top Tuesday's health headlines.

Wine and breast cancer risk

Just one glass of wine a day may increase a woman's risk of breast cancer. That's according to data from over 100 studies of 12 million women.

The research comes from a study led by researchers at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center. They maintain drinking 10 grams of alcohol a day increased breast cancer risk by 5 percent in younger women and 9 percent in post-menopausal women.

But exercise appears to lower the risk of breast cancer.

Child car safety

There's some troubling news about children and car safety. A new study finds one in five kids involved in fatal car accidents is either not buckled in correctly or at all.

Thirteen percent were improperly sitting in the front seat, and nearly 9 percent of drivers were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

Locally, the Safe Kids Program at Huntsville Hospital will have trained, certified technicians place a car seat in your car for you for free. Just call Huntsville Hospital for an appointment at 256-265-7296.

Child water safety

The consumer product safety commission says that since 2010, there has been a 17 percent decrease in drownings among kids under the age of 5. Fewer young children are dying in swimming pools, but public health officials urge parents to remain vigilant about water safety.

Research published in Journal of Pediatrics says caregivers are getting the message and watching kids closely, teaching them how to swim and keeping home pools gated and locked.

Still, the majority of drownings involve children under age 5, most often boys. Eighty-six percent of those drownings occurred at a home.

