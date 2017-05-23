Google Fiber on Huntsville rollout

On Tuesday morning, Huntsville mayor Tommy Battle announced that Google Fiber is ready to start signing up customers in North Huntsville.

"Google has come into AL and is involved in the entire state. I've had conversations with Google about the quality of life in Alabama, they're committed," said AL House Speaker Mac McCutcheon.

Google Fiber CEO Greg McCray thanked Huntsville for being welcoming to the vision of Huntsville as a technologically advanced city.?

@waff48 @HSVUtilities @TommyBattle Now Greg McCray, Google Fiber CEO. Begins by praising HSV's tech savviness as a city. pic.twitter.com/INGyaYIB8A — Jake Berent WAFF (@JakeBerent) May 23, 2017



