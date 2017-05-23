2 men drive truck through CVS during attempted break-in

Huntsville police say two men in a truck drove through the front door of the CVS at the Village of Providence in a truck early Tuesday morning.

The men then got out of the vehicle and began swinging at the ATM with a sledgehammer for a couple minutes. When that didn't work they didn't try and take anything else.

The store manager says there's $1,000's worth of damage.

Huntsville police are looking for the suspects.

