2 men drive truck through CVS during attempted break-in - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

2 men drive truck through CVS during attempted break-in

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
Connect
and Jake Berent, Reporter
Connect
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Huntsville police say two men in a truck drove through the front door of the CVS at the Village of Providence in a truck early Tuesday morning.

The men then got out of the vehicle and began swinging at the ATM with a sledgehammer for a couple minutes. When that didn't work they didn't try and take anything else.

The store manager says there's $1,000's worth of damage. 

Huntsville police are looking for the suspects. 

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly