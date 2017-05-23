Early morning junkyard fire destroys several cars

An early morning fire in Huntsville left several cars completely destroyed on Tuesday.

It started around 2:30 a.m. at Affordable Towing Junkyard on Virginia Bay Boulevard.

Witnesses say they heard loud pops, saw the fire and called 911.

Owners say it was an electrical fire spreading to two other cars on the lot.

The fire department was able to put out the blaze before it spread to a gas tank.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

