Police investigating deadly shooting in Madison

One man is dead after a shooting in Madison County on Tuesday morning.

The call came in around 3 a.m. at the Madison Landing Apartments.

Police say when they arrived on the scene they found a man laying on the sidewalk.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspects are in custody at this time, but investigators are questioning witnesses.

