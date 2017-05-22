Texas education company suing Athens City Schools for $2M

A Texas education company is suing the Athens City School Board for more than $2 million.

The lawsuit states that's how much the school system owes the business for services provided to hundreds of troubled youth.

This is basically a contract dispute between a Texas company called Grade Results and the Athens City School Board. It's all part of an agreement that was supposed to run from July 2016 until the summer of 2019.

Grade Results states they want the $2 million they're owed for the 489 students that registered with their program. The Texas company's attorney claims the district intentionally breached the contract.

The suit also states the Athens City School Board failed to provide each student's transcript and other records that had already been agreed to.

WAFF 48 News legal analyst Mark McDaniel said in his experience, these types of suits are usually settled out of court.

WAFF 48 News has reached out to attorneys on both sides. We have not heard back yet.

