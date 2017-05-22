UPDATE: Family says missing Huntsville woman was found safe

Family members confirm a woman who was missing for two days is safe.

Family members and police were searching for 73-year-old Gladys Timmons. Police say she went missing from her home on Sunday afternoon. She was found safe Tuesday evening.

Timmons is an Alzheimer's patient.

"Six out of 10 people have the tendency to wander,” said Michelle Cain, outreach coordinator with the Alzheimer’s Association.

Cain urges families to never leave their loved ones home alone for too long. But if that's impossible, she said to change the locks on the doors.

"Putting locks on the door that are either really high or really low, so at night it's really hard for them to get out,” said Cain.

Most importantly, get them a wearable tracking device. In fact, the Madison County Sheriff's Office will give you one for free.

"The sheriff's department has 'Project Lifesaver,' which is actually a tracking device so that works really well in helping to find people who wander," said Cain.

Timmons wasn't wearing a tracking device. Her daughter said they plan to get her one after she was found.

The Alzheimer’s Association assists families who have loved ones with dementia or Alzheimer’s. You can contact them here.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48