Huntsville family searching for missing Alzheimer's patient

A desperate search is on to find a 73-year-old missing Alzheimer's patient in north Huntsville. Police said the woman walked out her home, wandered outside, and now her family can't find her.

Family members say Gladys Timmons walked out of her house on Offutt Court sometime early Monday morning. They've searched for her all day but have had no luck so far.

"I believe my mom went missing early this morning. The neighbors say they saw the door open around 6 a.m.,” said her daughter, Cecsilea Jordan.

"It's pretty rough, no recollection, some days she knows me some days she doesn't," she said about her mother's Alzheimer's disease.

The local Alzheimer's Association says wandering is common for patients.

"Six out of 10 people have the tendency to wander,” said Michelle Cain, outreach coordinator with the Alzheimer’s Association.

Cain urges families to never leave their loved ones home alone for too long. But if that's impossible, she said to change the locks on the doors.

"Putting locks on the door that are either really high or really low, so at night it's really hard for them to get out,” said Cain.

Most importantly, get them a wearable tracking device. In fact, the Madison County Sheriff's Office will give you one for free.

"The sheriff's department has 'Project Lifesaver,' which is actually a tracking device so that works really well in helping to find people who wander," said Cain.

Timmons wasn't wearing a tracking device. Her daughter said they plan to get her one after she's found.

"I just want to find her and know that she's OK,” said Jordan. “I just want her to come home."

Huntsville police issued a BOLO, or a "be on the lookout," for Timmons. They say if you see her, call Huntsville police at 256-722-7100.

The Alzheimer’s Association assists families who have loved ones with dementia or Alzheimer’s. You can contact them here.

