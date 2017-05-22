Emu runs wild in Rainsville

An emu showed up in the city of Rainsville. (Source: Viewer)

An emu is causing quite a stir in the DeKalb County city of Rainsville.

On Friday, this large bird showed up out of nowhere and tied up traffic on a major highway.

It's not every day an emu would show up in your town causing problems. But it was quite a show outside Sand Mountain Electric on Friday.

"It was just running around. Don't know where it came from. Everybody was trying to catch it. What was I doing? I was laughing," said Amanda Stephens, who works at the electric coop.

At times, the elusive animal got onto Highway 35.

"I seen a bird coming up right in the middle of the four lane. It was right up the turn lane walking up through here," said Stephen’s coworker, Eric Samples.

Samples decided he would give a stab at it and try to lasso the creature but to no avail.

"I'm going to say it went on for 20 minutes. I mean, after I saw I couldn't do anything with it. I just kinda sat back and enjoyed the show," said Samples.

But being in the road got the attention of the police.

"He was pulling up to do a roadblock, and then he got out and started to try to chase the bird," said Stephens.

At some point, the big bird had enough and left.

"Last time I seen it, it was behind Burger King. I don't know if it was getting something to eat or what, but it was cutting a shuck," said Samples.

