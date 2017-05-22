Sand Mountain tornado victims getting financial help

Funding is on the way to help families in DeKalb and Jackson counties impacted by storms late last year.

Officials with Gov. Kay Ivey's office confirmed $230,000 dollars from the emergency fund has been approved for people affected in Rosalie and Ider.

The tornado that swept through the area just after Thanksgiving killed three people.

Long Term Recovery Committee officials have completed their surveys, and the money will go to help 12 families in DeKalb County and 11 families in Jackson County. Each family is eligible for up to $10,000.

The committee is expected to soon begin approving work to be done, much of it by volunteers.

"The Upper Sand Mountain Parish, they've contacted us and said they have some groups coming in May, June, July. Most of the labor from volunteers is in the summertime so we're hoping to get some groups out and get some things going for these folks,” said Community Action Agency program director Carrie Lea.

Lea said they plan to begin approving jobs as soon as they receive the check from the state.

