Former teacher suing Huntsville City Schools for firing her

A former fourth grade teacher is suing Huntsville City Schools over her dismissal in 2015.

Eleanor Burks alleges the school system violated her constitutional rights when they fired her.

The court filing states:

Eleanor Burks, a well-loved fourth grade teacher at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary, stood up for her constitutional rights and the constitutional rights of other other teachers throughout Alabama. For her defiance, Eleanor Burks was demonized, harassed, and ultimately fired by the Huntsville City Board of Education and other Defendants, as a warning for other teachers who are tempted to speak out. This suit seeks to address those wrongs.

Burks was employed in the school system from 1987 to 2015. She was suspended in 2014 then fired the following year for allegedly saying students were "too stupid to read."

She previously appealed her suspension and termination.

