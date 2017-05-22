48 Flashback: Dr. Jack Wilson murder 25th anniversary

Today marks 25 years since one of the most talked about murder cases in Huntsville's history.

Dr. Jack Wilson was found dead inside his home on the evening of May 22, 1992.

He'd been beaten to death with a baseball bat.

The subsequent murder trials and mountains of evidence presented against Betty Wilson, her twin sister Peggy Lowe, and hitman James White rocked north Alabama during much of the 1990's.

Today we remember the life of a beloved Huntsville eye doctor.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48