Contestants leap for a million on NBC's 'World of Dance'

Contestants hope to dance their way to a million dollars in NBC's newest competition show, World of Dance.

World of Dance is a 10 week series and features judges Jennifer Lopez, NE-YO, Derek Hough and is hosted by Jenna Dewan.

Solo dancers will compete against other duos, groups and crews in a wide range of dance, including hip-hop, popping, locking, tap, ballet, break dancing, ballroom, stomping and more.

Catch the first episode of World of Dance Tuesday, May 30 at 9pm on WAFF 48.

