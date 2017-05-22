Tour d' Arsenal on Redstone

On May 23, Team Redstone is hosting the 16th annual Tour d' Arsenal bike ride as a part of National Bike Month.

The TdA is led by members of MTRAC and NASA/RSA cyclists.

If you've got a bike, a helmet and access (either through a badge or an escort) you can take part in this historic ride.

Redstone officials say the event starts at 5 p.m. Tuesday after most traffic is gone.

Motorists should be aware of this bike tour as well.

The 19-mile ride is the mostly flat historical railroad route along the southern part of the Arsenal, through the NASA test area and Army Test Area 1.

It will loop around Dodd, Buxton and Patton Roads, then head back north along Patton Rd.

Pre-registration will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. during the MTRAC Annual Meeting. The meeting will be held at at the MSFC Activity Building 4316, located at Digney and Morris Roads.

A free pizza lunch will be provided.

Those planning to attend are encouraged to bring their own water.

Helmets and bright visible clothes (or a vest) are mandatory.

Front and rear bike lights are recommended.



Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48