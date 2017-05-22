Lawrence County teacher charged with sex with student

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office has arrested a teacher of charges of sexual misconduct with a student.

Moulton Middle School teacher Taylor Brooks Boyles, 27, is charged with school employee engaging in a sex act or deviant sexual intercourse with a student under the age of 19.

Lawrence County Sheriff Gene Mitchell said the investigation started after the Lawrence County Board of Education received information that Boyles was engaging in an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student at Lawrence County High School. The school board notified law enforcement.

County investigators, with assistance from Moulton police, gathered enough evidence to obtain an arrest warrant.

Boyles turned herself in on Monday. She was released shortly after on a $10,000 bond.

