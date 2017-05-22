2 killed in Scottsboro houseboat fire died of smoke inhalation

Representatives from Google Fiber will make an announcement regarding its rollout in Huntsville at 9:00A.M. on Tuesday.More >>
Representatives from Google Fiber will make an announcement regarding its rollout in Huntsville at 9:00A.M. on Tuesday.More >>
The weather will remain unsettled through Wednesday with the possibility of several rounds of showers and thundershowers.More >>
The weather will remain unsettled through Wednesday with the possibility of several rounds of showers and thundershowers.More >>
A Texas education company is suing the Athens City School Board for more than $2 million.More >>
A Texas education company is suing the Athens City School Board for more than $2 million.More >>
A desperate search is on to find a 73-year-old missing Alzheimer's patient in north Huntsville.More >>
A desperate search is on to find a 73-year-old missing Alzheimer's patient in north Huntsville.More >>
A former fourth grade teacher is suing Huntsville City Schools over her dismissal in 2015.More >>
A former fourth grade teacher is suing Huntsville City Schools over her dismissal in 2015.More >>
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.More >>
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.More >>
The students entered the school Thursday wearing all black and wielding water guns and water balloons. Some even had on masks.More >>
The students entered the school Thursday wearing all black and wielding water guns and water balloons. Some even had on masks.More >>
Roger Moore, a British actor known primarily for his portrayal of James Bond, has died. He was 89.More >>
Roger Moore, a British actor known primarily for his portrayal of James Bond, has died. He was 89.More >>
A Facebook post lit up social media after a man reportedly passed out on a couple's trunk and was carried down the interstate.More >>
A Facebook post lit up social media after a man reportedly passed out on a couple's trunk and was carried down the interstate.More >>
Lt. Emily McKinley with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit said shots were fired during a fight at a home behind the little boy's house in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.More >>
Lt. Emily McKinley with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit said shots were fired during a fight at a home behind the little boy's house in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.More >>
Officials said the bones are confirmed to be a human foot and partial ankle inside a woman's white Reebok sneaker.More >>
Officials said the bones are confirmed to be a human foot and partial ankle inside a woman's white Reebok sneaker.More >>
The man referred to as "Mike" in the video yelled racial slurs and profanities, and at one point, even appeared to physically assault Torres.More >>
The man referred to as "Mike" in the video yelled racial slurs and profanities, and at one point, even appeared to physically assault Torres.More >>
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.More >>
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.More >>