2 killed in Scottsboro houseboat fire died of smoke inhalation

Officials with the Scottsboro Fire Department tell us two people died as a result of a houseboat fire at the Goose Pond Marina on Ed Hembree Drive on Monday morning.

The victims were identified as John and Emily Bruce. John Phillips Bruce was 79-years-old. Emily Nelson Bruce was 69-years-old. Investigators tell us their dog Lou, a golden retriever also died in the fire.

Officials also say the approximately 60-foot vessel was docked at Goosepond Colony Marina, Dock 6 and it was their primary residence. We know the fire was contained to one houseboat.

Investigators say the fire appeared to start in the main quarters sitting are of the houseboat, igniting a couch. The majority of the fire damage was confined to that area, with the sleeping areas of the vessel experiencing significant smoke damage. The cause of ignition appears to be electrical in nature, starting from an overloaded power strip.

Officials tell us the couple appeared to be asleep when the fire started and may have been awakened by the fire and attempting to escape the boat before being overtaken by the smoke and heat.

The cause of death for both victims is believed to be smoke inhalation.

The Scottsboro Fire Department Chief says the fire was contained inside the boat and firefighters fought the fire from the shore/dock.

The 911 call came from a neighboring boater who smelled smoke.

No working smoke alarms were found in the houseboat.

