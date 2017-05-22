2 dead in Scottsboro houseboat fire - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

2 dead in Scottsboro houseboat fire

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
SCOTTSBORO, AL (WAFF) -

Officials with the Scottsboro Fire Department tell us two people have died as a result of a houseboat fire at the Goose Pond Marina on Ed Hembree Drive on Monday morning.

The victims are one male and one female and officials tell us the houseboat was their primary residence. 

We know the fire was contained to one houseboat. 

The Scottsboro Fire Department Chief says the fire was contained inside the boat and firefighters fought the fire from the shore/dock.

The 911 call came from a neighboring boater who smelled smoke.

