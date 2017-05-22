2 dead in Scottsboro houseboat fire

Officials with the Scottsboro Fire Department tell us two people have died as a result of a houseboat fire at the Goose Pond Marina on Ed Hembree Drive on Monday morning.

The victims are one male and one female and officials tell us the houseboat was their primary residence.

@waff48 SFD says 1 M, 1 F lived on the boat(not yet ID'd). Fire was contained to mostly the inside of the boat. No other boats/slips damaged. pic.twitter.com/WzMoVxS70Z — Jake Berent WAFF (@JakeBerent) May 22, 2017

We know the fire was contained to one houseboat.

The Scottsboro Fire Department Chief says the fire was contained inside the boat and firefighters fought the fire from the shore/dock.

The 911 call came from a neighboring boater who smelled smoke.

