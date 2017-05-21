Road work on Wilson Dam Rd. this week, expect delays

The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorist to expect significant delays when traveling Wilson Dam Rd. (Alabama 133/Alabama 157) in Muscle Shoals this week.

Between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on May 22-24, Wilson Dam Rd. will be reduced to one lane between Alabama 20 and the Norfolk Southern railroad overpass for widening and leveling work.

A pilot car and flaggers will be used to direct traffic, alternating northbound and southbound, through the one-mile work zone. Motorists are strongly encouraged to seek alternate routes to avoid delays and reduce congestion.

The widening will be the first major work by contractor Rogers Group, Inc., on the $5.5 million project to construct additional lanes. The project is expected to take approximately one year to complete.

It is the final leg of a more than $60 million, three-project expansion of the five-mile corridor between Alabama 20 and Singing River Bridge (Patton Island Bridge), the first of which was contracted in 2003.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48