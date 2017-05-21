Man falls off cliff near Guntersville Dam

On Sunday evening a man fell nearly 40 feet over a cliff near Guntersville Dam.

The victim was walking on Snowy Point Trail when he fell just before 6 p.m.

He was responsive when emergency crews arrived on the scene.

The victim was transported to an area hospital via Air Evac.

His current condition is unknown.

