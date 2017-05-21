WATCH FROM SAUDI ARABIA: President Trump calls for unity against terrorism

President Trump will speak during his trip to Saudi Arabia on Sunday morning.



[WATCHING ON A MOBILE DEVICE? TAP HERE TO FOR LIVE STREAM]



He is expected to address a call for unity between the United States and leaders in the Middle East to better combat terrorism.



WAFF 48 will stream the speech in this story. It is expected to begin between 8:45a.m. and 9:30a.m. CT.



READ MORE: Trump meeting with Arab leaders ahead of major speech



Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48