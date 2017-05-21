WATCH FROM SAUDI ARABIA: President Trump calls for unity against - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

WATCH FROM SAUDI ARABIA: President Trump calls for unity against terrorism

(Source: CNN) (Source: CNN)
(WAFF) -

President Trump will speak during his trip to Saudi Arabia on Sunday morning. 

[WATCHING ON A MOBILE DEVICE? TAP HERE TO FOR LIVE STREAM]

He is expected to address a call for unity between the United States and leaders in the Middle East to better combat terrorism. 

WAFF 48 will stream the speech in this story. It is expected to begin between 8:45a.m. and 9:30a.m. CT. 

READ MORE: Trump meeting with Arab leaders ahead of major speech
 

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • NewsMore>>

  • Huntsville Utilities working to restore power to 5,000 customers

    Huntsville Utilities working to restore power to 5,000 customers

    Sunday, May 21 2017 9:52 AM EDT2017-05-21 13:52:20 GMT

    With the wide area of damage, crews are working in the elements as quickly as safely possible to restore all affected customers.

    More >>

    With the wide area of damage, crews are working in the elements as quickly as safely possible to restore all affected customers.

    More >>

  • "Armed and dangerous" murder suspect on the loose in Madison Co.

    "Armed and dangerous" murder suspect on the loose in Madison Co.

    Saturday, May 20 2017 8:28 PM EDT2017-05-21 00:28:13 GMT

    Madison County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a stabbing in progress just before 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

    More >>

    Madison County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a stabbing in progress just before 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

    More >>

  • Madison County Sheriff announces his retirement

    Madison County Sheriff announces his retirement

    Saturday, May 20 2017 2:57 PM EDT2017-05-20 18:57:49 GMT
    Madison County Sheriff Blake Dorning (Source: WAFF)Madison County Sheriff Blake Dorning (Source: WAFF)

    Mad County Sherriff Blake Dorning is retiring after 15 years as sheriff and 33 years of service to Madison County.

    More >>

    Mad County Sherriff Blake Dorning is retiring after 15 years as sheriff and 33 years of service to Madison County.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly