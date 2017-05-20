Huntsville Utilities working to restore power to 15,000 customers

Following a fast moving rain storm with high winds that moved through Madison County earlier this evening, Huntsville Utilities' Electric Crews are working to restore service to approximately 15,000 customers.

The quick line of strong winds left scattered portions of Madison County with trees down and many across utility lines.

With the wide area of damage, crews are working in the elements as quickly as safely possible to restore all affected customers.

Huntsville Utilities would like to remind everyone to stay away from down power lines.

Crews will work until all affected customers are restored.

Click here to see the full outage map.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48