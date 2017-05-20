Rainsville officer injured responding to emergency call

A Rainsville police officer was injured while responding to an emergency call Saturday afternoon.

Police Chief Kevin Smith said the officer was t-boned at the intersection of Hwy. 35 and Church St.

The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m.

The officer was taken to DeKalb Regional Medical Center. The severity of his injuries is unknown.

We will bring you more as additional information becomes available.

