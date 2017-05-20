UPDATE: Madison Co. murder suspect captured

Update: 8:36 p.m.

Deputies captured homicide subject Muriel King in North Huntsville at approximately 6 pm this evening. Media conference will be held Monday. — Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) May 22, 2017

Previously:

Madison County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a stabbing in progress just before 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

The incident occurred in the 100 block of Hammonds Rd. in Harvest.

When authorities arrived at the scene they discovered Twan Lanier Carter, 51, suffering from critical injuries. The victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division (CID) investigated and quickly identified a family member of the victim as a suspect.

That suspect has been identified as 43-year-old Muriel Lolan King.

King is a black male, 5’11, approximately 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

An active arrest warrant for murder has been issued for King, who should be considered armed and dangerous.

Please contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office with any information at (256) 722-7181.

The suspect was last seen riding in a 2000-2004 White Chevy Tahoe, with expired Alabama License Plates.

The vehicle has “stock” rims and tires. The suspect is believed to be in the Huntsville Area.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office advises the public to not approach the suspect; the public is asked to contact Law Enforcement or 911.

Muriel L. King is presumed innocent until determined otherwise by the judicial system. The arrest warrant was issued based on probable cause by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Questions concerning this release may be directed to Madison County Sheriff’s Office CID Captain Michael Salomonsky.

