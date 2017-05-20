Huntsville Police conducting DUI checkpoints tonight - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Huntsville Police conducting DUI checkpoints tonight

By Amber Lee Cole, Digital Content Producer
Connect
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

The Huntsville Police Department D.U.I. Task Force will be conducting Traffic Safety Checkpoints tonight.

The Task Force utilizes data provided by the State that determines traffic accident hotspots across the city.

There are 40 designated hotspots throughout Huntsville and they will be conducting checkpoints at any number of those locations.

If you are stopped at a Traffic Safety Checkpoint, be prepared to present your driver license, proof of insurance and vehicle tag registration to the officers.

The D.U.I. Task Force uses the checkpoints to help detect and deter impaired driving. If you see or suspect someone is drinking and driving, please contact Huntsville P.D. at (256) 722-7100.

When you call, be prepared to give the location, vehicle description, driver description and the direction of travel of the suspected vehicle.

Authorities want everyone to be responsible and never drink and drive!

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • NewsMore>>

  • Madison County Sheriff announces his retirement

    Madison County Sheriff announces his retirement

    Saturday, May 20 2017 2:57 PM EDT2017-05-20 18:57:49 GMT
    Madison County Sheriff Blake Dorning (Source: WAFF)Madison County Sheriff Blake Dorning (Source: WAFF)

    Mad County Sherriff Blake Dorning is retiring after 15 years as sheriff and 33 years of service to Madison County.

    More >>

    Mad County Sherriff Blake Dorning is retiring after 15 years as sheriff and 33 years of service to Madison County.

    More >>

  • "Armed and dangerous" murder suspect on the loose in Madison Co.

    "Armed and dangerous" murder suspect on the loose in Madison Co.

    Saturday, May 20 2017 2:53 PM EDT2017-05-20 18:53:46 GMT

    Sheriff Blake Dorning announced today that on May 20, that Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a stabbing in progress in the 100 block of Hammonds Rd. Harvest, Alabama 35749. Upon the Deputies arrival, they discovered Mr. Twan Lanier Carter, 51 years of age suffering from critical injuries. The victim was transported via ambulance to Huntsville Hospital. Unfortunately, the victim has succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead a short time later.  The Mad...

    More >>

    Sheriff Blake Dorning announced today that on May 20, that Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a stabbing in progress in the 100 block of Hammonds Rd. Harvest, Alabama 35749. Upon the Deputies arrival, they discovered Mr. Twan Lanier Carter, 51 years of age suffering from critical injuries. The victim was transported via ambulance to Huntsville Hospital. Unfortunately, the victim has succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead a short time later.  The Mad...

    More >>

  • Huntsville Police conducting DUI checkpoints tonight

    Huntsville Police conducting DUI checkpoints tonight

    Saturday, May 20 2017 1:43 PM EDT2017-05-20 17:43:51 GMT

    The Huntsville Police Department D.U.I. Task Force will be conducting Traffic Safety Checkpoints tonight. The Task Force utilizes data provided by the State that determines traffic accident hotspots across the city. There are 40 designated hotspots throughout Huntsville and they will be conducting checkpoints at any number of those locations. If you are stopped at a Traffic Safety Checkpoint, be prepared to present your driver license, proof of insurance and vehicle tag registratio...

    More >>

    The Huntsville Police Department D.U.I. Task Force will be conducting Traffic Safety Checkpoints tonight. The Task Force utilizes data provided by the State that determines traffic accident hotspots across the city. There are 40 designated hotspots throughout Huntsville and they will be conducting checkpoints at any number of those locations. If you are stopped at a Traffic Safety Checkpoint, be prepared to present your driver license, proof of insurance and vehicle tag registratio...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly