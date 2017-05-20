Huntsville Police conducting DUI checkpoints tonight

The Huntsville Police Department D.U.I. Task Force will be conducting Traffic Safety Checkpoints tonight.

The Task Force utilizes data provided by the State that determines traffic accident hotspots across the city.

There are 40 designated hotspots throughout Huntsville and they will be conducting checkpoints at any number of those locations.

If you are stopped at a Traffic Safety Checkpoint, be prepared to present your driver license, proof of insurance and vehicle tag registration to the officers.

The D.U.I. Task Force uses the checkpoints to help detect and deter impaired driving. If you see or suspect someone is drinking and driving, please contact Huntsville P.D. at (256) 722-7100.

When you call, be prepared to give the location, vehicle description, driver description and the direction of travel of the suspected vehicle.

Authorities want everyone to be responsible and never drink and drive!

