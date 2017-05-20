Juvenile arrested after overnight shooting in Decatur - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Juvenile arrested after overnight shooting in Decatur

By Amber Lee Cole, Digital Content Producer
Connect
DECATUR, AL (WAFF) -

Police responded to a shooting report in the 600 block of James St. SW in Decatur Friday night. 

The emergency call came into Morgan County 911 at 9:29 p.m. 

Detectives from the Decatur Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit and Property Crimes Unit arrived on the scene minutes later and began an investigation into the incident. 

Detectives quickly identified a 17-year-old male as the suspect. 

The juvenile was subsequently arrested at the scene and charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling, a Class B Felony. 

The juvenile was sent to the Tennessee Valley Juvenile Detention Facility in Tuscumbia. 

He remains under the direction of the Morgan County Juvenile Probation Office. 

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • NewsMore>>

  • Huntsville Police conducting DUI checkpoints tonight

    Huntsville Police conducting DUI checkpoints tonight

    Saturday, May 20 2017 1:43 PM EDT2017-05-20 17:43:51 GMT

    The Huntsville Police Department D.U.I. Task Force will be conducting Traffic Safety Checkpoints tonight. The Task Force utilizes data provided by the State that determines traffic accident hotspots across the city. There are 40 designated hotspots throughout Huntsville and they will be conducting checkpoints at any number of those locations. If you are stopped at a Traffic Safety Checkpoint, be prepared to present your driver license, proof of insurance and vehicle tag registratio...

    More >>

    The Huntsville Police Department D.U.I. Task Force will be conducting Traffic Safety Checkpoints tonight. The Task Force utilizes data provided by the State that determines traffic accident hotspots across the city. There are 40 designated hotspots throughout Huntsville and they will be conducting checkpoints at any number of those locations. If you are stopped at a Traffic Safety Checkpoint, be prepared to present your driver license, proof of insurance and vehicle tag registratio...

    More >>

  • Juvenile arrested after overnight shooting in Decatur

    Juvenile arrested after overnight shooting in Decatur

    Saturday, May 20 2017 12:54 PM EDT2017-05-20 16:54:03 GMT

    Police responded to a shooting report in the 600 block of James St. SW in Decatur Friday night.  The emergency call came into Morgan County 911 at 9:29 p.m.  Detectives from the Decatur Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit and Property Crimes Unit arrived on the scene minutes later and began an investigation into the incident.  Detectives quickly identified a 17-year-old male as the suspect.  The juvenile was subsequently arrested at the scene and ...

    More >>

    Police responded to a shooting report in the 600 block of James St. SW in Decatur Friday night.  The emergency call came into Morgan County 911 at 9:29 p.m.  Detectives from the Decatur Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit and Property Crimes Unit arrived on the scene minutes later and began an investigation into the incident.  Detectives quickly identified a 17-year-old male as the suspect.  The juvenile was subsequently arrested at the scene and ...

    More >>

  • breaking

    Madison County Sheriff announces his retirement

    Madison County Sheriff announces his retirement

    Saturday, May 20 2017 11:52 AM EDT2017-05-20 15:52:09 GMT
    Madison County Sheriff Blake Dorning (Source: WAFF)Madison County Sheriff Blake Dorning (Source: WAFF)

    Mad County Sherriff Blake Dorning is retiring after 15 years as sheriff and 33 years of service to Madison County.

    More >>

    Mad County Sherriff Blake Dorning is retiring after 15 years as sheriff and 33 years of service to Madison County.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly