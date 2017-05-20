Juvenile arrested after overnight shooting in Decatur

Police responded to a shooting report in the 600 block of James St. SW in Decatur Friday night.

The emergency call came into Morgan County 911 at 9:29 p.m.

Detectives from the Decatur Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit and Property Crimes Unit arrived on the scene minutes later and began an investigation into the incident.

Detectives quickly identified a 17-year-old male as the suspect.

The juvenile was subsequently arrested at the scene and charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling, a Class B Felony.

The juvenile was sent to the Tennessee Valley Juvenile Detention Facility in Tuscumbia.

He remains under the direction of the Morgan County Juvenile Probation Office.

