Madison County Sheriff announces his retirement

By Allen Stroud, Reporter
Madison County Sheriff Blake Dorning
MADISON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

Madison County Sherriff Blake Dorning is retiring after 15 years as sheriff and 33 years of service.

WAFF's Allen Stroud spoke to Dorning this morning before a breakfast meeting of the Madison County Republican Men's Club at Trinity United Methodist Church.

He wouldn’t confirm any of the speculation about his “expected” retirement announcement, stating only that his announcement would be made to the group during breakfast. 

True to his word, Dorning took the stage and confirmed his retirement just before 9 a.m. this morning. 

Dorning said it's time to retire after 35 years of service. He says the people of Madison will elect another sheriff in 2018.

