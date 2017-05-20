Madison Co. Sheriff announces it's time to retire after 35 years of service

Madison County Sheriff Blake Dorning announced he will not be running for his 5th term.

He says it is time to retire after 35 years of service. He says the people of Madison will elect another sheriff in 2018.

He just finished speaking w at Trinity United Methodist Church.

We do have a crew there right now and will have much more on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48