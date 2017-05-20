Buckhorn beats Sparkman for AHSAA 7A title

Buckhorn High School captured the 2017 Alabama High School Athletic Association Class 7A state softball championship at Lagoon Park.

The Lady Bucks beat their Madison County rivals and defending state champion Sparkman 5-0 in Friday's championship game.

Zoie Emrick pitched 4 1/3 innings in relief to get the win. She allowed no hits or runs and struck out two. She was named Most Outstanding Player in the Class 7A state tourney.

Starter Lauren Harbin started and allowed two hits over 2 2/3 innings.

Buckhorn took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning and then scored four in the fifth frame with Jordan Evans’ three-run double the big hit.

Courtney Marlow also had two hits and one RBI and scored twice.

