Student loan forgiveness program may be scrapped

The happiness of finally getting that hard-earned degree may turn to sadness if a proposal becomes real.

The government may be having second thoughts after promising a nearly half-million college students help paying off student loans. It's called the Public Service Loan Program, and according to The Washington Post, the U.S. Department of Education is considering scratching it.

"I think it's a slap in the face to all the teachers who have agreed to work for lower salaries because they love education," said AEA spokesman Adam Keller.

The program promises to write off your remaining student loan debt if you work for the government or a pre-qualified nonprofit and make 10 years of on-time payments. More than 400,000 teachers, public defenders, Peace Corps workers and law enforcement officers are enrolled.

"The majority of teachers in every title 1 school is banking on this public loan forgiveness," said Keller.

But not everyone is on board. Many WAFF 48 News viewers spoke out against it.

One woman, Angie, wrote on Facebook, “Do like ordinary people, get a job and pay your debts. We are all impacted by too many students taking advantage of the taxpayers.”

Cassie wrote, “I shouldn't have to pay other people's bills and mistakes. So yes, change it and make them pay their own bills and loans.”

Keller doesn't see it that way.

"It's not a handout. It's something you earn. We already have a hard enough time recruiting educators and this is only going to make it that much harder," he said.

This is a story we’ll continue to follow.

