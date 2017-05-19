Homicide candlelight vigil held in Huntsville Sunday

Losing a loved one to a homicide has got to be one of the toughest things to go through. While the pain is certainly there, so is the help. And that includes a very special event coming up this weekend.

"If it wasn't for the help of others, I wouldn't have made it," said Rosemary Jordan, whose son was shot and killed in Huntsville in 2007.

"I wouldn't have made it because I didn't want to make it. I didn't want to be here. I didn't want to survive," she said.

But step by step, Jordan has survived and is making that journey with the help of others like the folks at the Family Services Center, who will hold the 17th annual homicide survivors candlelight vigil Sunday night in downtown Huntsville. It's a way of honoring those lost and sharing the grief with others.

"Just to know there's somebody there, help is available, maybe just to cry on means more than anything," said Darin Geiger of Family Services.

"I understand what they're going through. I know how difficult it is and want them to know we can't do it alone," Jordan said.

And while this event is a huge help, the folks at the Family Services Center also want to emphasize this journey really never completely ends.

"There are services available 24/7 through the year, and I know there are folks who probably don't know about it," said Geiger.

The homicide survivors 17th annual candlelight vigil will be at 5 p.m. Sunday at Big Spring Park in downtown Huntsville.

