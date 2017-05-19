Florence man killed in vehicle crash with tree

A Florence man was skilled in a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon.

Alabama State Troopers say 51-year-old Sandy Lynn Oakley was killed when the 1984 GMC C6500 he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree.

It happened shortly before 2 p.m.about eight miles north of Florence on Lauderdale County 11.

