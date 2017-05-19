2 killed in Fort Payne wreck

Fort Payne police say two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash late Thursday.

Police say a 1997 Chevrolet Tahoe lost control and hit a tree in the 1500 block of Godfrey Ave South at approximately 11:45 p.m. Thursday. The vehicle came to rest at a private residence’s yard.

The driver was 22-year-old Gage LaMichael Howard. 24-year-old Kelsey Ashton Smith was a passenger. Both were from Fort Payne.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

