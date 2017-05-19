Collinsville police discover explosives while working drug case

Authorities say they found explosives during a drug investigation at a home in Collinsville. (Source: WAFF)

A DeKalb County man is facing serious charges after investigators found explosives in his home.

It all started out as a chase and drug case.

Police say 44-year-old Randy Dale Wright of Collinsville is currently facing drug and receiving stolen property charges.

Collinsville police say while they were processing the scene at Wright's home, two others showed up with illegal intentions.

37-year-old Steven Ray Willingham of Attalla is facing reckless endangerment and attempting to elude charges. Meanwhile, 33-year-old Joe Michael Morris is facing possession of drug paraphernalia charges after the pair fled after driving up to the scene.

An all-terrain vehicle chase led officers to Wright's home on County Road 6 shortly after midnight Thursday.

Officers say they found a trafficking weight of methamphetamine and bullet shells in Wright's pocket. After that, police searched Wright's home and say they found stolen guns, televisions, ATVs and explosive materials.

It was during this search that the two other men showed up.

“A truck pulls up in the yard and when they started walking toward the truck, he took off. Officer Jeremy Bell then took pursuit of that truck, caught it and arrested the two people out of it, either on warrants or other things, and they said they were going to Mr. Wright's to trade their truck in on some drugs,” said Collinsville Deputy Chief Rex Leath.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was called in to deal with the explosives.

Leath said they expect this case to be in the federal courts.

