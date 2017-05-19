Saturday road closure in Limestone County - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Saturday road closure in Limestone County

By Amber Lee Cole, Digital Content Producer
The Limestone County Emergency Management Agency is warning motorists of a road closure Saturday morning.

Capshaw Rd. at East Limestone Rd. will be closed to all thru traffic from 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. due to sewer work. 

