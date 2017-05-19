Relay for Life road closures will disrupt traffic Saturday

The American Cancer Society's Relay for Life will be held on Saturday, May 20, in downtown Huntsville.

The event will be held at the Courthouse Square and officers will begin closing the surrounding roadways around 11 a.m.

Roadways will remain closed throughout the day. They will reopen by midnight.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if at all possible.

For those who can't, be prepared for detours and congestion.

