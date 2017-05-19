Huntsville double murder suspect committed to psychiatric hospital

A judge has ordered Stephen Marc Stone to be committed to a state mental hospital until he is deemed competent to stand trial.

Stone is indicted for capital murder in the deaths of his wife and 7-year-old son in February 2013. Investigators say he strangled his wife, Krista, and downed their son, Zachary. Their bodies were found in their Huntsville home on Chicamauga Trail.

Court records state mental health professionals have determined Stone is incompetent to stand trial, but there is "substantial probability that the defendant will become competent within a reasonable period of time."

The case is on hold until the court can determine if he will ever be stable enough to stand trial.

Stone will have a status hearing after six months of commitment.

