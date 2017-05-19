Kroger hosting national hiring event Saturday

Kroger is holding a nationwide hiring event in all of their stores Saturday. There are nearly 700 jobs available throughout the Nashville Kroger division, which includes Middle and East Tennessee and North Alabama.

“We have a variety of part-time positions and in some cases full-time positions that we need to fill in every store across our division,” said Melissa Eads, Kroger spokeswoman. “Positions are available in most every department including Front End, Deli, Meat, and Grocery. Some stores also have positions available in support of our on-line ordering service, Clicklist.”

Interested applicants should go to jobs.kroger.com prior to the 20th to apply, then visit their neighborhood Kroger store on May 20th from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the hiring event.

Last year, the company’s total active workforce grew by more than 12,000 associates and this year 10,000 associates are expected to be added.

