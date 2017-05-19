Mark Forester: Haleyville's hometown hero

Saturday morning, the seventh annual Mark Forester Memorial Walk will take place in Haleyville to honor their hometown hero, Mark Forester.

On September 29th, 2010, Senior Airman Mark Forester, beloved son, brother and friend was killed in Afghanistan while attempting to save a fallen comrade.

The walk will begin at 6AM in Haleyville at the home of Mark's parents, Ray and Pat Forester, and continue for 36 miles to Haleyville High School



The walk is in honor of Mark's 36th birthday, which was May 15th. Each year a mile is added to the walk to celebrate another year of his life.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merril will be speaking before the walk begins. If you would like to participate you can still sign up at MarkAForester.com.

The $40 entry fee supports The Mark Forester Foundation.



The website also features a link to order "My Brother in Arms", written by Mark's brother Thad. The book outlines "the exceptional life of Mark Forester" and the positive impact his life had on all those he encountered.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48