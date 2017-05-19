Second victim in Florence pool shock dies

Update 6-4-17

WAFF has confirmed that a second victim in an electric shock incident at a residential pool in Florence has died.

The original incident occurred in the early afternoon of May 19.

Previously

A man was killed and his wife and son were hospitalized after an electric shock incident at in a pool at a home on Augusta Street on Friday afternoon.

Florence police say a man in his 60s was shocked shortly before 1 p.m. After seeing his father was having a medical emergency, the son jumped in to save him and was shocked too.

Rescue crews responded to the call of a possible drowning. When they first arrived, officers said both men were outside the pool unresponsive. They were taken to ECM Hospital.

Hospital spokeswoman Melissa Watkins confirmed the father died Friday night. She said the son was in serious condition. His mother was also hospitalized, but her condition was not known.

“As a parent myself, it is unconscionable to think about what that is like. You have a mother who is down whose son and whose husband now are experiencing these challenges, so our thoughts and prayers are obviously with the family as we hope that the recovery continues for both," said Sgt. Brad Holmes.

Police, firefighters and utility crews are investigating how it happened. Police believe an electrical short may be responsible. The incident is believed to be accidental.

