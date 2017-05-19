Father, son shocked at residential pool in Florence

Florence police confirm two people were shocked inside a pool at a home on Augusta Street Friday afternoon.

Police say a 60-year-old man was shocked shortly before 1 p.m. After seeing his father was having a medical emergency, the son jumped in and was shocked too.

First responders found both men outside the pool.

They were taken to ECM Hospital. Authorities say both have good pulses. One is in critical care while the other is in ACU.

Police, firefighters and utility crews are investigating how it happened.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48