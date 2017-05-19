Overnight earthquake recorded in Lawrence County - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Overnight earthquake recorded in Lawrence County

By Amber Lee Cole, Digital Content Producer
(WAFF)

The U.S. Geological Survey reports a small earthquake registered just after 2 a.m. Friday morning. 

The 2.4 magnitude earthquake, which is considered weak by the USGS, occurred five miles southwest of Trinity, Ala. 

No damage has been reported. 

